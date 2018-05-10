50 Cent Defends R. Kelly After Spotify Removes His Songs & Fans Are Livid With Him

R. Kelly has very few defenders these days after allegations that he has a sex cult. Yet 50 Cent is angry with Spotify for dropping the crooner’s tunes from playlists, and now Fiddy’s fans are furious with him.

It’s pretty hard to defend singer R. Kelly with his questionable history with alleged underage girls and the accusations that he allegedly has a sex cult of young women. Now Spotify has yanked his music from playlists for allegedly breaking their new rules on hate and hateful content. The new policy means they won’t include music in playlists if it the artist has done “something that is especially harmful or hateful,” including sexual violence. Now 50 Cent, 42, has come to Kelly’s defense, calling out the streaming service for targeting the 51-year-old. On May 10 he tweeted, “Spotify is wrong for what there doing to artist like R Kelly and xxxtentacion. There (sic) not even convicted of any thing.”

He may not have any cases pending against him, but the #metoo movement has come after Kelly really hard recently with a #MuteRKelly campaign and seems to have succeeded with Spotify. While his music can still be streamed directly, it won’t be featured on any playlists or be promoted in any way. The company said in a May 10 statement that “We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

Fans went after Fiddy — real name Curtis Jackson — for his tweet, with one writing “I guess video of xxx laying hands on a young girl isn’t enough for you,” while another wrote, “Please 50 cent, check your mouth before you speak. When someone is being sexually abused, the victim does not stop to take a selfie with the abuser. R Kelly targeted young girls because he could intimidate them into silence. So please have some respect for the victims speaking up.” Another person added, “Not convicted doesn’t mean they are not guilty….”

Others actually supported the rapper’s take on Spotify, with one user writing “If they keep taking music out of people who have been accused or convicted of anything they are not going to have any music to play.” Another brought up that R. Kelly is not banned from Spotify altogether, adding “Y’all do realize that their music is still available for everyone to stream but Spotify is no longer actively promoting either of them by putting their songs in official playlists anymore… I don’t really see anything wrong here.”