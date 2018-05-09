12 Most Extra Celebrity Wedding Dresses Of All Time: Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, & More

With the Royal Wedding just days away, we’re looking back at some of the most EXTRA celebrity bridal gowns of all-time!

As Meghan Markle prepares to walk down the isle and wed Prince Harry, we’re in full-on nuptials mode and going back in time to some of the wildest, yet stunning celebrity gowns of all-time! Who could forget Gwen Stefani‘s pink ombre gown when she married Gavin Rossdale in 2002? The now-iconic dress was a custom showstopper Christian Dior gown designed by John Galliano, and the train included a dip-dyed, hand-painted hot pink bottom half. Gwen was truly one of the first to rock a colored wedding dress, which of course became a popular trend amongst celebs. Years before, Celine Dion wore an unforgettable gown and headpiece for her wedding to Rene Angelil in 1994. The singer’s Marie Antoinette-inspired look took over 1,000 hours to make by Mirella and Steve Gentile, and it featured a 20 foot train. Celine topped it off with a 7-pound tiara that was embellished with more than 2,000 Austrian crystals. Click here to see all of the most extra wedding gowns!

Instead of having on insane gown, Nicole Richie went above and beyond with three wedding dresses when she married Joel Madden in 2010. The designer had one dress for her ceremony, one for the reception and one for the wedding dinner. Her ceremony gown was designed by Marchesa and was created from more than 100 yards of tulle petals and draped silk organza. Just looking at the tulle, you think EXTRA. Nicole told People Mag that she was inspired by the iconic Grace Kelly, who had one of the most stunning gowns of all time. Nicole’s two other dresses were also designed by Marchesa and were just as gorgeous!

Most recently, Solange Knowles rocked a fabulous plunging jumpsuit with a long cape to her nuptials to music producer Alan Ferguson. The unique take on bridal style was designed by Humberto Leon for Kenzo, and from the event came the iconic photo of Solange flanked by the women in her life, all rocking white, as well.

We’re sure Meghan Markle’s won’t be at this caliber, but we’re excited to see what she’s wearing! There’s rumors it may be a glamorous Ralph & Russo gown. We will know soon enough!