Teairra Mari: 5 Things To Know About ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Amid Sex Tape Leak

What a day! Teairra Mari’s worst fears were realized on May 9 when videos and photos of herself performing oral sex surfaced on line. “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred,” Teairra said in a statement posted to Instagram. So sad, right? However, Teairra isn’t taking the situation lightly and is taking legal action. “Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice,” Teairra added. If you’re interested in learning more about her, keep reading below!

Teairra is a singer-songwriter. She was born in Detroit, MI. At the age of 16, Jay-Z signed her to Def Jam and she released her first album, Roc-A-Fella Records Presents Teairra Mari in 2005. She’s also been signed to Warner Bros, Asylum, SOON Music Group, and DNC Entertainment. She stars in the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She also had a supporting role on season two of Love & Hip Hop: New York. She’s an actress. She’s had roles in the films The Magnificent Cooly-T, Lottery Ticket, Mac & Devin Go to High School, Holla II, and The Dempsey Sisters. She dated Ray J. Their tumultuous relationship was a storyline on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. However, their relationship didn’t last as Ray is now married and expecting his first child with Princess Love. She has 1.3 million Instagram followers. She often posts sexy photos of herself in lingerie and different hairstyles.

