5 Things
Teairra Mari: 5 Things To Know About ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Amid Sex Tape Leak
Teairra Mari’s privacy was violated when her ex-boyfriend leaked their sex tape on social media. Here’s everything you should know about her!
What a day! Teairra Mari’s worst fears were realized on May 9 when videos and photos of herself performing oral sex surfaced on line. “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred,” Teairra said in a statement posted to Instagram. So sad, right? However, Teairra isn’t taking the situation lightly and is taking legal action. “Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice,” Teairra added. If you’re interested in learning more about her, keep reading below!
- Teairra is a singer-songwriter. She was born in Detroit, MI. At the age of 16, Jay-Z signed her to Def Jam and she released her first album, Roc-A-Fella Records Presents Teairra Mari in 2005. She’s also been signed to Warner Bros, Asylum, SOON Music Group, and DNC Entertainment.
- She stars in the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She also had a supporting role on season two of Love & Hip Hop: New York.
- She’s an actress. She’s had roles in the films The Magnificent Cooly-T, Lottery Ticket, Mac & Devin Go to High School, Holla II, and The Dempsey Sisters.
- She dated Ray J. Their tumultuous relationship was a storyline on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. However, their relationship didn’t last as Ray is now married and expecting his first child with Princess Love.
- She has 1.3 million Instagram followers. She often posts sexy photos of herself in lingerie and different hairstyles.
Take a look at the gallery above to see more photos of Teairra!