Michael Avenatti: 5 Things To Know About Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer

Michael Avenatti has been a bulldog fighting on behalf of porn star Stormy Daniels in her case against Donald Trump and his ex attorney. We’ve got five things to know about the power lawyer.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been by Stormy Daniels‘ side throughout her legal battles against President Donald Trump, 71, and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Daniels allegedly was paid $133K in hush money by Cohen days before the 2016 presidential election not to go public about an alleged affair the porn star had with the tycoon back in 2006. Avenatti has repped Stormy in her subsequent lawsuits against Cohen and now Trump, who she claims has defamed her. He’s also appeared alongside the 39-year-old during TV appearances on shows like The View and regularly appears on cable news outlets to discuss Stormy’s cases. We’ve got five things to know about the 47-year-old legal mind who is taking on the president on behalf of Stormy.

1. Michael graduated at the top of his class in law school.

He attended George Washington University where he worked closely alongside professors on constitutional issues relating to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Michael then graduated first in his class, earning the Order of the Coif.

2. Michael has always been very press-friendly and media savvy even before representing Stormy.

He has regularly appeared as a legal commentator on both TV and print over the years. Even his own website bio is proud of how he is media friendly, noting “Michael often works closely with the press and media in connection with his legal practice – an area in which most lawyers falter and under-utilize.”

3. Michael has brought in bank when in comes to successfully arguing cases.

His website claims that he has won $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for his clients, including “many well in excess of $10,000,000.” Wow!

4. Michael has sued Donald Trump once before Stormy’s lawsuit.

He successfully represented a plaintiff in an idea theft lawsuit against The Apprentice and the show’s executive producers Mark Burnett and Trump. Mark Bethea had claimed that he came up with a reality-based television show called C.E.O. featuring Trump as the host and pitched it to Burnett’s business manager in 2001. The legendary reality producer allegedly passed on the idea then in 2003 debuted The Apprentice on NBC, with Trump as the host and E.P. The case was eventually settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

5. Michael is a race car driver.

He’s just as hard charging when it comes to hobbies as he is at his law practice. Since 2010, Michael has competed in over 30 professional sports car races including 24 Hours of LeMans, 24 Hours of Daytona, and the Porsche SuperCup among others.