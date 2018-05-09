Travis Scott ‘Going All Out’ For Mother’s Day — He’s Spoiling ‘His Queen’ Kylie With Fur & Diamonds

Kylie Jenner will be celebrating her first mother’s day on May 13, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on everything her baby daddy Travis Scott has planned! Check it out here!

It feels like just yesterday Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster with Travis Scott on Feb. 1. Now, three months later, Kylie will be celebrating her first mother’s day, and we can’t imagine how excited she is! And just when you thought her life couldn’t get any sweeter, we’ve just learned Travis is doing it big for the special holiday. “Travis is planning to go all out for Mother’s Day, and spoil Kylie rotten. As far as Travis is concerned, Kylie has given him the most precious gift ever, their beautiful daughter Stormi. Travis is going to be in Florida performing at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday, and he’s hoping Kylie will join him, but it still depends on her work schedule. Either way though, he’s splashing some serious cash on her,” a source close to the “Butterfly Effect” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sweet!

“It’s always tough to know what to get Kylie, because she literally has everything, but there’s a Fendi fur jacket, which Travis thinks will look amazing on Kylie, and he’s also bought her a stunning diamond encrusted Patek Philippe watch,” our source continued. Uh wow! He is not messing around. Most Patek watches start at around $9,000. ” When it comes to Kylie, nothing is too much money, she’s Travis’ queen, and he loves to make her feel like the most special woman in the world,” our source added. Can we say relationship goals?!

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Kylie and her adorable family. Lately, the lovebirds have put their blossoming romance on full display. Following their appearance at the Met Gala on May 7, Travis was spotted grabbing Kylie’s butt as she kissed him while out shopping in NYC. It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul, and we are so here for it!