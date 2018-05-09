Teddy Geiger Walks First Red Carpet Since Beginning Gender Transformation — See Pics

Teddy Geiger has walked her first red carpet since announcing she was transitioning back in Oct. of 2017. We’ve got the singer/songwriter’s stunning new look as a woman.

Singer Teddy Geiger made the brave announcement to fans back in Oct. of 2017 that she had begun transitioning from a man to a woman. She’s been fairly low-key ever since while undergoing the changes and now she’s surfaced at a public event for the first time in seven months. The 29-year-old singer/songwriter lived her truth when she attended the 2018 BMI Pop Awards on May 8, where she was there to receive an honor for co-writing Shawn Mendes‘ hits “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” She donned a chic black sleeveless dress with white circled patterns and wore stunning full makeup. Her hair rested just above her shoulders while she accessorized with Mary Jane heels and a shiny silver clutch. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The “For You I Will” singer revealed her gender change on Oct. 27 when responding to a fan on Instagram who noticed that the musician had been looking really different. She took the inquiry to make the revelation that she was transitioning, writing back “Okay…because you asked nicely…I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all ya’ll. So here goes. Love it or hate it, this is who I’ve been for a looooong time. I love u guys.”

The next day the singer posted a selfie smiling ear to ear while in bed. Teddy received nothing but warm wishes and congrats for making the step and thanked fans for being so supportive of the decision. “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends,” she captioned a happy of herself nestled in bed along with tons of heart emojis. She later revealed on the ‘gram that she had started hormone replacement therapy. Now that the transitioning process is well underway, she’s finally comfortable attending public events looking like the person she always believed to be.