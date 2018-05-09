Teairra Mari Sex Tape Leaks: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reacts To Ex Posting ‘Revenge Porn’

This is awful! A video of singer Teairra Mari performing sexual acts was posted to social media on May 9, and she’s now pursuing legal action! Check out what she had to say here!

Teairra Mari was in for a devastating surprise when she checked her social media accounts on Wednesday. Unfortunately, intimate videos of the Love & Hip Hop star giving her partner fellatio were leaked online, and of course Twitter is going bananas. “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred,” Teairra wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. We can’t imagine how upset she is!

“Moving forward, I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning. My hope is for women to remain strong and dignified when they find themselves having to address hateful and juvenile acts by former lovers who find it difficult to act in an adult manner. Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice,” Teairra continued. It appears Teairra was hacked by her ex-boyfriend making the story even more upsetting. Fortunately, a lot of fans have come to her defense with comments like, “Whoever hacked Teairra Mari’s IG and posted those photos/videos is TRASH.” I mean, how terrible can you be! “This Teairra Mari hacking thing is actually horrific. Women are really not allowed to enjoy sex without being punished for it,” another fan tweeted.

Although nothing can make up for what happened, Teairra is correct by saying revenge porn is a crime. In California, participants can face up to six months in jail if found guilty, according to Yahoo News. We wish Teairra the best during this difficult time.