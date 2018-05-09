Taylor Swift Just Wore $60 Sandals That You Can Buy Now In 5 Colors

Taylor Swift’s worth about a bajillion dollars, but she’s keeping it real with her style! She just wore $60 sandals, and they are about to be your favorite shoe for summer!

Taylor Swift is in Arizona to kick off her Reputation tour, and on May 7, posted a photo on Instagram of her in the desert with her new cactus friend (see the pic below). She was wearing a girly midi dress and the Steve Madden leopard CAMILLA sandals, which are only $59.95! We love it when she keeps it real! The easy-to-wear slide sandals are also available in black, red, white, and tan. They are so affordable, you could get them in every color! This seems like the perfect shoe for a summer getaway! The flat shoe is totally comfortable and great for exploring!

Taylor will definitely be exploring over thew next few months, while she is on tour. She’s hitting stops all over the United States, as well as England, Ireland and Canada. In late October, she heads to Australia, and then New Zealand and Japan. It’s truly a world tour, and we can’t wait to see her! (Counting down the days until July 21, to be honest!) She performs 24 songs during the show, including 10 incredible throwback classics. She’s got eight costume changes — sequin bodysuits and dresses that show off her long legs!

Taylor is touring with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX and they both joined her on stage to sing “Shake It Off” during the first tour stop in Arizona on May 8! Love that girl power!