Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Tour Setlist Revealed: Find Out Which Songs She’s Singing

The ‘Reputation’ tour finally kicked off on May 8, so now we finally know which songs Taylor Swift will be performing at stadiums around the country all summer. Check out the setlist here!

Fans have eagerly been waiting for opening night of Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour, and the day has finally arrived! The tour began in Glendale, Arizona on May 8 — to a sold out crowd of 59,157 fans at the University of Phoenix Stadium — and audience members spilled epic details on Twitter throughout the night. That meant that fans around the world got their first glimpse at the tour setlist, which Tay is expected to keep the same throughout the dozens of shows this summer and fall. All together, Taylor performs 24 songs during the show, with tracks from the latest album, Reputation, along with plenty of throwbacks!

In the 13 days leading up to the Reputation tour, Taylor took to Instagram once a day to share tour secrets. That included the facts like: She uses seven different microphones throughout the show, she sings 10 songs not from Reputation during the show, and the set features three different stages throughout the stadiums so she can be close to ALL the fans at one point or another. She also gave fans a sneak peek at her tour looks in one of the countdown videos, but they did nothing to prepare us how amazing she actually looked onstage opening night!

Check out the full Reputation tour setlist here!

1. …Ready For It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do

8. End Game

9. King Of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off (with special gusts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX)

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic on guitar)

13. All Too Well (Acoustic on guitar)

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me

19. Long Live (On piano)

20. New Year’s Day (On piano)

21. Getaway Car

22. Call It What You Want

23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will play 53 shows encompassing 36 cities spanning seven countries and four continents in seven months in 2018.