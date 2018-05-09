‘Shadowhunters’ Exclusive Spring Finale Photos: Jace Is Covered In Blood & More

HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting photos from the 2-hour midseason finale of ‘Shadowhunters.’ From the looks of these photos, this spring finale is going to be bloody and emotional.

Honestly, we’re a little scared after looking at these EXCLUSIVE photos from the season 3 midseason finale of Shadowhunters. The episodes have all been leading to this, and it’s not going to be pretty. In a few of our EXCLUSIVE stills, Jace is completely covered in blood and looking more sinister than ever as the Owl. What the hell happened?!

In another photo, Izzy and Jordan cross paths for the first time. They look a little stressed, to say the least. Maybe Jordan’s going to let Izzy know what’s been going on with Simon. It’s about damn time, amirite? Don’t worry, Malec fans. There’s one photo in this EXCLUSIVE bunch that’s going to make your hearts melt. Magnus is staring lovingly at Alec, with his hand on Alec’s cheek. Swoon.

Magnus is conjuring up some serious magic for a mission and comes face-to-face with the Prince of Hell, a.k.a. Magnus’s dad! This family reunion is going to be INTENSE. In the promo that aired after the May 8 episode, Alec is more than a little worried about Magnus’s trip. Magnus assures Alec that he’s going to make it back. “Why wouldn’t I? Look what I have waiting for me,” Magnus says. (I’m going to need a moment.)

In the midseason finale, the team has to find a way to stop Lilith’s plan from happening, but it’s not going to be easy. Simon will be make a heartbreaking choice with Isabelle’s help, while Magnus will reconnect with someone from his past. In short, we’re not ready. Start forming your support groups now and grab those boxes of tissues. You’re going to need them. The 2-hour Shadowhunters spring finale will air May 15 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. The premiere date for season 3B has not been announced yet.