Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, & All-Star Cast Prove Love Has Gone To The Dogs In ‘Dog Days’ Trailer

During the dog days of summer 2018, you’ll get to see some of your favorite stars in a hilarious new romantic comedy all about lovers and their pups. For fans of ‘Vampire Diaries’ & ‘Stranger Things’- this flick can not be missed!

How cute does this movie look? Seriously! If you love movies like Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve, Dog Days will be the perfect summer flick for you. Bringing together some of the hottest stars on the planet, Dog Days will follow the lives of a group of folks in Los Angeles who have deep love for their furry companions as their best friends on four legs help them navigate the twist and turns of life and love. The trailer is full of hilarious comedic moments and highlights all the famous faces who came together for the heartfelt movie, like Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria, and Finn Wolfhard! Check out the trailer above!

In the teaser, we get just a taste of the how each of these stars will come together: Looks like Vanessa’s character finds love with an uber dog lover played by Jon Bass, while Eva — who is a first time mama herself — navigates how to juggle a family and their fluffy pal. Meanwhile, in a real twist, it looks like Nina’s character is unlucky in love, throwing an elaborate birthday party for her pup that even she questions the weirdness of. (FYI– It’s not weird. Invite us next time.) And finally, Finn’s character finds joy in helping a man find his lost dog, played by — OMG is that Ron Cephas Jones? Mike Wheeler and Randall’s dad William from This Is Us are friends? Oh yeah, I can get on board with that!

If you enjoyed the teaser, then make sure to check the film out on August 10, 2018 when it releases! We know we will!