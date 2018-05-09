Nikki Bella Still ‘Spending Nights’ With John Cena After Split — Getting Back Together?

A reunion already?! Nicki Bella is reportedly still spending time with her ex-fiancé John Cena. Get all the details here!

Nicki Bella and John Cena shocked the world on April 15, when they announced they were calling off their engagement after being together for six years. However, it seems like they haven’t closed the door on their romance just yet as the two have reportedly been “spending nights” together, according to US Weekly. “Nikki hasn’t moved out of John’s apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off,” a source explained to the outlet. “[John] doesn’t want her to have to deal with moving after everything they have been though as a couple,” the source continued. Well, that’s nice!

The devastating news came via Instagram, and we still get choked up reading their message. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” their statement read. And although their split seemed pretty abrupt, there were a few signs the two wouldn’t be in it for the long haul.

On season one of Nikki’s E! reality show Total Divas, which aired in 2013, John forced Nikki to sign a 75-page contract before moving into his home. The agreement certainly made Nikki feel some type of way as she told her sister Brie Bella, “I just don’t understand it. I just don’t know what to feel. I’m so confused.” But, John assured her the contract was necessary to protect his assets/fortune. However, if the two do decide to reconcile we would be so here for it!