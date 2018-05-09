The Best Gifts To Treat All The New Moms In Your Life With This Mother’s Day

From the comfiest slippers to the chicest workout leggings ever, this Mother’s Day, shower the new moms in your life with products they’ll love AND use! Check out our gift guide for major Mother’s Day inspo.

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching (May 13 is the big day), it’s time to get your gifts in order ASAP — if you haven’t already. But for brand-new moms, finding the right present can be a challenge. For example, when you think of gifts for new moms, baby-focused items tend to come to mind — but Mother’s Day should be about MOM, not the newborn. Plus, we’re betting mom already has enough onesies, burp cloths, and bottles from her baby shower. So to make all the new moms in your life feel EXTRA special this year, spoil them with gifts that will not only help make their lives easier, but also more stylish and fun!

In terms of style, Nic & Zoe have unbelievably fashionable AND comfortable shoes in all shapes and styles. Take it from a self-proclaimed shoe addict, these shoes totally change the game when it comes to wearing heels. While all women appreciate a new pair of fabulous shoes, new moms will especially love how these styles offer major trendiness without sacrificing comfort. Our favorite pairs are the Brooke sneakers and the Priya heels — perfect for running errands or enjoying a date night!

New moms typically live in comfy clothes that aren’t necessarily the cutest or most flattering. Enter VISAKAI, which is a luxury athleisure brand that offers uber chic workout wear that can be worn in the gym or on the street. Mom will definitely feel like a rockstar sporting these moto leggings — they’re SO much more polished than your typical sweats or plain black legging.

Easier than a full-on slippers but 100 times comfier and softer than a sock, Fuzzy Babba Slipper Socks are essential for new moms everywhere. They come in fun styles and colors and literally feel like you’re wrapping your foot in a cloud! Don’t forget about beauty too though — after all, new moms barely have time style their own hair! To help make their beauty routines as short yet as effective as possible, gift mom with Bumble and Bumble’s limited edition surf spray — available in Malibu Beach and Montauk Dunes scents. This miracle spray transforms hair, giving locks a beachy texture that only requires a few sprays on damp hair! How simple is that?

Click through our gift guide gallery above for even more Mother’s Day inspiration!