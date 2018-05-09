Model, 18, Found Dead In Doctor’s Home: He Alleges They Did Drugs & Had ‘Consensual Sex’ Before Tragic Death

OMG, this is terrible. An 18-year-old aspiring model was found dead in a doctor’s home after he alleges they had ‘consensual sex.’

Olya Langille, 18, was found unresponsive in the bed of 41-year-old emergency room doctor Naval Parikh in his Fort Lauderdale, FL home on March 26. Parikh told police that he and Olya had ‘consensual sex’ after meeting at a sports bar the evening before, admitting the two had a few drinks before heading back to his apartment, “where they snorted cocaine, and smoked marijuana” before having sex, according to NBC Miami. The autopsy of the young model revealed she had cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl and Xanax in her system and concluded that she died of an accidental overdose. Fort Lauderdale police told NBC Miami that her death is still under investigation, but they do not expect foul play. Parikh called paramedics at 9 am on the 26th, after finding Olya unresponsive in his bed. He told police that he moved to the sofa in the middle of the night, leaving her alone in his bed, but heard her snoring around 3 am. “He had the responsibility to take care of her and make sure she was okay,” Leslie Maxson, a longtime friend of Olya’s mom, Jeanne, told the local news.

According to NBC 6, Parikh continued to report for work after the 26th at Broward Health North, and the hospital was unaware of the tragedy until the outlet called for comment. “We take these allegations very seriously and have arranged alternative coverage for this physician’s patients pending further investigation,” they said in a short statement. Olya’s family and friends are reportedly distraught over her sudden death and are begging for answers. “It’s all so surreal right now,” Maxson said. “I’m still having a hard time grasping all the sadness and all the upset that we’ve had in her family and my own family because of her loss.”

A message was posted on Olya’s Facebook following her death, asking for people to come forward with more information from that night to help fill in the many blanks from that evening. “For anyone who has any messages with Olya the day she passed or the days before please personal message me,” the status read. “The so called “consensual sex” was not consensual and for anyone who has messages of her asking for help please send them along with any other information. As well as who else was at the party. Thank you.”