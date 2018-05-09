Miranda Kerr Gives Birth: Model Welcomes Baby #2, 1st With Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr is a proud mom once again! The supermodel has officially given birth to her 2nd child, and we could not be happier for her & hubby Evan Spiegel!

Miranda Kerr, 34, recently became a mom-of-two, according to TMZ, after giving birth to a precious baby girl named Hart, her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, 27. Miranda’s doctors reportedly delivered the baby at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. around 11:50 PM on Monday, May 7. The model and her hubby, who’s the CEO of Snap Inc., had been planning on starting a family together so we can only imagine how thrilled they must be after welcoming their new addition! According to TMZ, Hart is named after Evan’s grandfather, who was a prominent San Francisco attorney. Miranda is already the proud mom of 7-year-old Flynn Bloom, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 41. And Flynn too is pumped about having a sibling, as Miranda has talked about before!

Miranda confirmed her pregnancy back in November, with her rep releasing in a statement, “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.” Months later, in February, Miranda appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed just how psyched Flynn really was about a new baby joining the fam. “He’s very excited,” the Australian beauty told Jimmy Kimmel. “He’s so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, ‘When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?’ And we were like, ‘Look, we’ve got to get married first.’”

Miranda continued, “So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute.’” How cute is THAT? Evan and Miranda tied the knot in May 2017 right in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California. It was an intimate ceremony with just 45 guests in attendance. Congrats again, Miranda, Evan, and Flynn!