‘L&HH’ Teairra Mari ‘Devastated’ Over Sex Tape Leaking — She Feels Violated & ‘Ashamed’

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Teairra Mari is majorly ashamed after her sex tape was shockingly leaked to the public and she’s feeling betrayed by people she thought were friends. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari, 30, is having a very difficult time dealing with the shocking leaking of her sex tape and her shameful feelings are taking a toll on her emotions. “Teairra is devastated right now,” a L&HH source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She shouldn’t feel ashamed, but she does. It’s such a violating feeling. Lots of people are supporting her and telling her to stay strong and that it’s not her fault but there are way more people taking this chance to attack her and kick her while she’s down. The worst part is that there are people, even people she thought were so-called friends, that are questioning whether she was somehow part of this and did it all for attention. That hurts so bad because she would never, ever do that. Having people think that is like being doubly betrayed.”

It’s completely understandable that Teairra would feel the way she feels. It’s only been a few hours since her ex posted private video of the singer performing oral sex. It didn’t take long for Teairra to take to social media to release a statement about what happened, how it happened and her plans to take action since revenge porn is considered a crime in California.

Teairra’s strong reaction about the sex tape may come as a surprise to some considering she’s known for being open about her life on L&HH but her private life is her private life and for someone to invade it with such a negative intention is such a rough thing to have to deal with. We hope Teairra feels better soon and gets everything settled in the way it should be!