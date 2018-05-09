Kris Jenner Proves 62 Is Sexy As Hell In Black Mini & Fishnets

Kris Jenner just proved that she’s sexier than ever at 62 rocking fishnets a black mini dress! The momager hit the town in NYC with her daughters and blended right in Kardashian-Jenner pack!

Is it us, or is Kris Jenner aging backwards? The momager, 62, hit the town in New York City in a plunging black mini and sultry fishnets on May 8 — proving she’s an age-defying goddess! Kris, along with her daughters — Kim Kardashian, 37, Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20 — attended an intimate dinner on Tuesday night hosted by the Business of Fashion at the new Peachy’s cocktail bar, located below Chinese Tuxedo in NYC. The event was to celebrate the company’s new report, which Kim is the cover girl for. The report is appropriately titled “The Age of Influence”. Also in attendance was Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kim’s best friend actress LaLa Anthony, 38, and actress, Padma Lakshmi, 47.

Those who attended the event from the Kardashian-Jenner clan all stunned in diverse looks. Kim stunned in a bright yellow dress by Versace, which had a corset-style top, a cinched waist and ruche skirt with a thigh-high slit. The gown was actually a 1995 vintage look from that Donatella Versace recreated for her. “One of my all time favorite looks!” Kim tweeted. “I am so honored that this was remade for me!”

Meanwhile, Kendall opted to go with a plunging white pantsuit — a go-to stunning style for the model. And, Kylie showed off her incredible post-baby-body in a skintight patterned Celine dress.

The fashionable event comes just one day after Kris, who blended right in with her daughters, turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She looked beautiful in a black gown with a feather skirt and intricate gold detail on the chest and cuffs, by none other than her good friend, Tommy Hilfiger. The same Kar-Jenner crew attended the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which was themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Kris’ epic fashion-filled week also comes amidst her collaboration, or “takeover” with Kylie Cosmetics. Kris took over Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram account to make the big announcement that the new collection from the beauty brand, “The Momager,” will be released on Mother’s Day.

The epic collection — with eye shadow names such as “Vodka Tonic” — contains luscious velvets, smooth mattes, and a diverse range of shadows and much more!