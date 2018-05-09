Khloe Kardashian’s Strict Rules For Tristan After Cheating: How She’s Keeping Tabs On Him

Just because Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together doesn’t mean he got away with cheating on her — she’s keeping close tabs on him. Find out how, here!

“Khloe [Kardashian] is keeping Tristan [Thompson] on a very short leash now that they’re back together. She is having him check in constantly, texting and calling her from wherever he is on the road. Khloe is still really hurt over everything he put her through and has little trust in him right now. Knowing where he is at all times helps alleviate her stress and anxiety. Tristan has given Khloe all the pass codes for his phones and she has access to his emails too,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes — this doesn’t sound very healthy to us.

And remember how fans were shocked to see Khloe at Tristan’s basketball game on May 5? Well, she had good reason for attending. “Even Khloe‘s decision to go to his last game was to calm her suspicions and to keep a closer eye on him. Khloe is determined to keep her new family together and she knows that if it is going to work, it’s going to take a lot to rebuild the damage that was done. She made it clear to Tristan that there are no guarantees in their relationship. She refuses to be embarrassed publicly again and warned him if she catches him slipping once more, she will be taking True on the first charter plane back to California,” our source adds.

It sounds like it’s going to take a long time for Khloe to trust Tristan again — if ever. Maybe he’ll think twice before doing something that’ll break Khloe’s heart again.