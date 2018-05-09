Khloe Kardashian Invited On ‘Ellen’ Show To Dish On Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is hoping Khloe Kardashian will spill the tea about baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on her show. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the new mom is ready to open up.

Ever since Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal broke, the only place members of Khloe Kardashian‘s family have gone to publicly discuss the drama is Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. Sister Kim Kardashian, 37, called it “f**ked” up as well as a “sad situation,” and mom Kris Jenner, 62, said it was “very unexpected.” Now the 60-year-old host wants to hear about the betrayal from the horse’s mouth. “Khloe was contacted by Ellen‘s producers to let her know that whenever she is ready to make her post-baby TV debut, they would love to have her. Ellen has been really sweet with all of her family over the years but Khloe is still nervous. Even though Khloe knows Ellen‘s show is a safe place to talk about Tristan, it is still a tough thing for her to endure. She’s just not ready yet,” a source close to the Good American Denim founder tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe is not sure how, where or when she will publicly explain what she is going through with Tristan and his cheating. Kris is urging Khloe go on Ellen to clear the air a little but ultimately she wants her to save most of the juicy details for their show. But Khloe is waffling, she doesn’t even know how to put into words what she is feeling. She’s not even sure she wants it to be on the show. But when Khloe is ready, Ellen may be one of her first appearances for sure,” our insider adds.

True on Apr. 12, Tristan was photographed kissing a NYC strip club worker then taking her back to his hotel. That had him in hot water with his baby mama and the entire Kar-Jenner clan. The very first stop Khloe made after announcing her pregnancy was on Ellen back in early January, where she went on to gush about how "surreal" it was that she was finally going to become a mom after dreaming about it so long. That was back when she was so wildly in love with Tristan and he hadn't yet betrayed her. But just days before she gave birth to daughter on Apr. 12, Tristan was photographed kissing a NYC strip club worker then taking her back to his hotel. That had him in hot water with his baby mama and the entire Kar-Jenner clan.

It appears Khloe has decided to forgive the father of her daughter, as the couple appeared affectionate on a lunch date in Cleveland on May 4. She since attended a Cleveland Cavaliers home playoff game to show support for her man. Her family still doesn’t seem as willing to forgive and forget about Tristan’s betrayal and the massive public humiliation it cause Koko. But she seems happy to be in Cleveland with her new family unit ready to focus on the future and forget about the past.