Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Butt With Giant Hoodie After Freaking Over How Big It Got After Baby

Khloe Kardashian’s hiding that booty of hers! The new mom stepped out in Cleveland on May 8 with a huge sweatshirt over her butt after those pictures of her post-baby body broke the internet!

Where’s that booty, KoKo? Khloe Kardashian, 33, hit up the gym in Cleveland in all-black athletic gear on May 8 and covered her signature bum with a matching black hoodie. This is the first time Khloe’s been spotted out and about since she showed off her huge post-baby booty while out with daughter True Thompson on May 6.

Khloe couldn’t believe how big her butt looked in the photos! “When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” Khloe said on her website and app. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.” Her doctor recently cleared Khloe to return to the gym. We all know how much Khloe loves the gym. Khloe hasn’t been able to workout since before giving birth to True!

The past month since True’s birth has been stressful, to say the least. Khloe gave birth right in the middle of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Despite the shocking allegations against Tristan, Khloe is staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers player for the sake of their daughter. Khloe cheered on Tristan, 27, from the sidelines during his game on May 5. The couple was also spotted out at dinner in Cleveland. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe wants to keep her family together, but Tristan can’t screw up again.

“She’s made it clear to him that she won’t tolerate any more embarrassing incidents, and if anything like this happens again then she’s on the first plane back to California,” a source close to Khloe told us. “Tristan has given her his word that he won’t mess up again, and Khloe is choosing to believe him.”