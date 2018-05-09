Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle: Whose Style Do You Love More In Engagement Appearances?

Meghan Markle has been killing her fashion game since accepting Prince Harry’s proposal — but is she doing better than Kate Middleton? See their pics from their respective appearances while engaged to William and Harry here!

The Royal wedding is just over a week away and everyone is so excited! It’s been seven years since Kensington Palace has had a royal wedding so it’s a pretty big deal. American actress Meghan Markle, 36, is set to marry Prince Harry, 33, on May 19, 2018 in a beautiful ceremony and we can’t wait to see what her dress looks like! Meghan has awesome style — but then again, so does Kate Middleton! Both ladies looked absolutely gorgeous all the time while stepping out for appearances while they were engaged to the brothers in 2010/11 and 2017/18 , but whose do you love more!? Let’s take a look!

Meghan Markle loves to keep things flirty and fun! She’s been seen a lot in fun patterned dresses. Just last month, at the Invictus Games Reception, Meghan wore a cute green floral patterned dress with a black blazer on top — cute and professional! She’s been looking more and more like a princess lately in her matching pant-suits and fancy hats too! Last week on April 25 she wore two amazing coats with matching hats in one day! Meghan pulls off any look she tries, and we have a feeling she’ll fit in just fine with the royal family.

Kate Middleton also slays the style game, but in a different way. During her and Prince William‘s engagement, she was seen out in a lot of matching sets. Kate definitely loves to wear dresses maybe a bit more than Meghan, but we’re here for it! One of our favorite looks is from 2010 when she and William attended a friend’s wedding. Kate wore a gorgeous royal blue dress with an extravagant black hat. Blue is definitely your color, Kate!

