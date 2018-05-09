Jessica Simpson Pairs Stilettos With Track Pants In An Athleisure Look You’re Going To Want To Copy

A little athleisure mixed with some high heels, you get a whole lot of hot stuff! Jessica Simpson took her look to another level and you’re going to be obsessed!

Airport style just got a whole lot sexier! Jessica Simpson hopped on a plane at LAX rocking green tracksuit pants, a grey sweatshirt and… white pumps! Yes, the “With You” singer paired her athleisure with heels, and it is totally working! Jessica was spotted in her on-trend style while arriving at LAX with her daughter, Maxwell, who looked equally as adorable in a pink valor sweatsuit. This trip comes just days after Maxwell celebrated her 6th birthday with an adorable, The Greatest Showman-themed party! For the event, Jessica’s oldest daughter dressed as trapeze artist Anne Wheeler and dyed her hair pink! Her 4-year-old son Ace wore a laced-up vest like Hugh Jackman‘s Barnum, while Jessica and husband Eric Johnson kept things casual. However, Jessica was a tad on-theme with bright rainbow sunglasses and a rainbow jacket.

Just before Maxwell’s fun birthday party, Jessica and Eric had a party of their own on vacation in the Bahamas! The singer showed off her rockin’ beach body and tan in daily mirror selfies, which of course, had us totally jealous. Of course, she was mom-shamed for the sultry snaps after fans took issue with her tiny bikinis. “Go back to being a classy lady and mom,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Jesus please… make her stop looking so desperate.” However, so many also fought back against the haters, one writing, “Damn girl you look amazing rock that Mama body. If you all think that life is supposed to end just because you have kids and you cannot Remain the individual that you are then I pity you how your children are going to grow up thinking that they cannot be themselves and have to be what Society wants them and you to conform to!” Yaaas queen!

Jessica is definitely a hot mama, and no matter what she’s wearing — sandals, heels, boots — they’re gonna walk all over the haters! We can’t wait to see the heels and tracksuit look take off!