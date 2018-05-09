Farrah Abraham Lets Her Bare Boobs Hang Out Of Her Corset Top On Vacation — See Racy Pic

Farrah Abraham just shared a photo from her Fiji vacation on May 9, and it’s NSFW! Take a look at the sexy pic here!

Farrah Abraham has never shied away from showing off her body, and she’s not about to stop now. The former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a topless photo of herself wearing a corset while on vacation in Fiji, and we are blown away. Her body looks incredible! In the pic captioned, “It’s a beauty to embrace your shape on vacation,” Farrah can be seen wearing a floral headpiece with her signature red tresses barely covering her boobs. It looks like Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who knows how to break the internet.

Unfortunately, not everyone is living for Farrah’s racy photo. “‘It’s a beauty to embrace your shape…’ she says as she wears a corset. A corset’s only function is to change your shape,” one fan commented on the post. Yikes! Some even took a jab at her parenting. “I hope one day Sophia doesn’t mirror your choices. Such a shame.” However, we have reason to believe Farrah will be pretty unbothered by the shade as this isn’t the first time she’s been trolled.

Just last month, Farrah shared a bizarre video of herself getting butt injections with her 9-year-old daughter smiling in the background, and fans were outraged. And instead of saying anything about why Sophia was there, Farrah talked about the procedure. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra filters,” she explained. Clearly, Farrah is not the average mom. Nevertheless, we love her carefree personality and her ability to always be herself. Take a look at the photo above!