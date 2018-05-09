Christina Aguilera Announces Her First Tour In A Decade & Fans Are Fainting Left & Right — See Dates

Welcome back, Xtina! Christina Aguilera is about to embark on her first tour in 10 YEARS, and we have your complete list of tour dates here! Find out when she’s hitting a city near you.

Hallelujah! All of our dreams just came true when Christina Aguilera, 37, announced that she’s going on tour for the first time in a decade to celebrate her new album, Liberation. The Liberation Tour launches on September 25, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida, and she’s going all over the country from there. Check out the full list of the 22 Liberation tour dates below and see when you can see her live in concert!

The Liberation Tour kicks off just one month shy of the 10-year anniversary of the last stop on her iconic Back To Basics Tour, on October 24, 2008. Amazing! This tour starts three months after its namesake album, Liberation, drops on June 15. Tickets for the tour go on sale May 18 at 10:00am local time. If you’re an American Express card member, you can access the presale from May 14 at 10:00am local time through May 17 at 10:00pm local time. Get to it!

We’re so excited for this new album, too. Her last album, Lotus, dropped in 2012. She was actually supposed to tour for 2010’s Bionic, but it ultimately got canceled. Christina opened up about touring again in a recent interview with Billboard, saying that, “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first…I’ve been putting myself on the back burner… [but now] it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

So obviously, Xtina stans are freaking out over this announcement. When she revealed the news on Instagram, the comments section got lit! Someone immediately commented, “cancel my meetings”. A bunch of commenters were begging her to post international tour dates. Alas, at this point she’s only hitting the United States. See the full list of dates below!

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sept. 25: Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sept. 28: Atlantic City, NJ, Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Sept. 30: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Oct. 3: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct. 4: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Sat Oct. 6: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Oct. 8: Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Thu Oct. 11: Orillia, ON, Casino Rama Resort

Sat Oct. 13: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Oct. 16: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Wed Oct. 17: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Fri Oct. 19: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Mon Oct. 22: Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre – Oakland

Wed Oct. 24: Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri Oct. 26: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Sat Oct. 27: Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon Oct. 29: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

Thu Nov. 1: Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov. 3: Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sun Nov. 4: Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Tue Nov. 6: St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

Fri Nov. 9: New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

Sun Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre Atlanta

Tue Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, FL, The Mahaffey Theatre