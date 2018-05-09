Watch
Charlize Theron Admits To Being A ‘Huge’ Bachelor Fan & Slams Arie For How He Dumped Becca

Lauren Burnham is seen giving fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr. a good luck smooch before the Perth Supersprint. 'The Bachelor' star won Race 1 of the Stadium Trucks at Barbagello Raceway in Wanneroo in Perth.
THE BACHELOR - "Episode 2210" - The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love - Becca K. and Lauren B. - and told both of them that he loves them.

As a massive fan of ‘The Bachelor,’ Charlize Theron has some choice words for how Arie Luyendyk Jr. handled that cringeworthy breakup with Becca Kufrin. See what she had to say here!

Charlize Theron, 42, wasn’t wowed by Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s turn as The Bachelor. “Not impressed with him at all,” the avid fan of the series said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about the reality star who brutally ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin on national television. She also added that the new Bachelorette is “so much better off” without Luyendyk, 36. Ain’t that the truth!

While she wasn’t here for how the previous star of the franchise broke up with his fiancée to date his runner up, Lauren Burnham, Theron had nothing but praise for the new face of The Bachelorette. “I think she’s going to be great,” she said. “She’s fun and I think she handled the whole thing so well too, because that was the most awkward watching experience of my life. It was just, like, brutal, and she just kept it together and had integrity about it. He just looked like a f***ing dick!”

The Oscar winner admitted that she couldn’t get past Luyendyk asking if his now-ex wanted to talk about their split. “No, motherf***er,” Theron said, “she doesn’t want to talk about it, just leave already!” Thankfully it seems that the 27-year-old is ready to move on from the insane mess that was her and Luyendyk’s breakup. In a promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Kufrin is seen tearing up a video of her ex-fiancé’s proposal and his words “I love you so much” inside of a red heart.

Kufrin will begin her journey to the final rose on The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28. There will be 28 suitors, including someone from the publicist’s past. Three Bachelorette alumni, Rachel LindsayJoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe will offer Kufrin advice, as she will need to send seven men home.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.