It’s all in the family! Celine Dion’s son is following in his mother’s footsteps by releasing two songs on SoundCloud on May 7. Check them out here!

Like mother, like son. Celine Dion’s son René -Charles has a passion for music. But, his genre of choice is much different from his mother’s iconic pop music. The 17-year-old, who goes by the name Big Tip, just released two rap songs via SoundCloud on Monday, and TBH they’re pretty impressive. René covered two songs by The Weeknd— “Catwalk” and “Loft Music,” and he’s already at the top of the R&B and Soul chart for “New & hot” on the streaming service. Now, that’s talent! We’re sure Celine is one proud mama! However, the lyrics are NSFW. René drops the infamous f-bomb several times, but what rapper doesn’t?!

Aside from the graphic verses, René also lets fans know he’s about to blow up, and challenges anyone who thinks otherwise. Don’t you just love his confidence?! Interestingly, Celine isn’t the only one who passed down the musical gift. Celine’s husband and René’s father René Angélil, who passed away in 2016, was a renowned music producer and managed Celine’s career until his death. And while it may seem René’s path is being heavenly influenced by his parents, that is not the case.

“They cope with the loss of their dad very well. I said to [René-Charles], ‘I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house, you have your own dreams and he is always with you in your heart and I am here for you,” Celine explained during interview with Extra in 2017. Well, it’s clear this is just something that’s meant to be! Check out René’s two songs above!