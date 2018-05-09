10 Sexy Stars Rocking Cutout Swimsuits: Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More

Cutout swimsuits may not be the best for tan lines, but they sure do make for a sexy beach or pool look! We’ve got Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more stars who love rocking cutouts.

There’s nothing hotter than flaunting some skin in a sexy cutout swimsuit and plenty of stars are fans of the look. The Kardashian-Jenner sister in particular can’t get enough of flaunting their famous curves in bathing suits that allow them to show off their hard-earned bodies. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is the most longstanding lover of the fabulous look, wearing black one-pieces with intriguing side cut-outs to flaunt her toned torso while not having to put on a bikini. She also wore a peek-a-boo gold number that featured a bandeau top and bikini bottoms, linked together with a strip of fabric up her torso. What a hot mama!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has taken a cue from her older sisters in both one pieces and bikinis. She rocked a white tank swimsuit with tons of side-slits to give it a much racier look. The lip kit mogul knows how incredible her curves are and makes the most of her body even in cut-out bikinis, with slits on the sides of her bottoms and strappy tops that up the va-va-voom factor. One of her favorite black cut-out bikinis was so sexy that her ex Tyga‘s former gal pal Demi Rose Mowbry rocked one that was completely identical in an IG selfie. She already looks so much like Kylie with her dark hair and eyes, as well as massive booty and chest that the comparison was eery.

Singers know how to get the most of the sexy swimwear. Selena Gomez, 25, has been known to be a fan of cut-out swimsuits, wearing a black one piece with a strip of fabric up her torso and nude panels up the sides while on vacay in Mexico several years ago. Ciara, 32, rocked a gorgeous yellow one piece with a giant cutout panel to flash her flat abs while taking in some pool time in 2015. Even superstar Beyonce, 36, is a fan of the look. When she famously went vegan in 2015, she showed off the results in a black one piece with colorful patterns and two massive side cut-outs to show off her super trim waist.

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, wore a black bathing suit with a cut-out halter top while vacationing in Italy in 2015. Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, 45, rocked an a-maz-ing black and white Agent Provocateur number while getting some sun in Miami. It featured a bikini-like top then criss-crossed with fabric down her tummy. You can check out our gallery of 10 sexy stars rocking cut-out swimsuits here.