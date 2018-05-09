Whoa. Major changes are ahead on ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ season 4. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a brand-new trailer, and you won’t believe what happens in the final seconds!

Buckle up. Black Ink Crew: Chicago season 4 is going to be the most intense season ever. Why? Just take a look at our EXCLUSIVE trailer, and you’ll understand. When Ryan walks out, the crew has to rally to figure out what’s next for all of them. “What the hell are we going to call ourselves? Because we ain’t 9Mag,” Charmaine says.

Ryan’s departure doesn’t exactly get the response he was hoping for. “All these motherf**kers turned on me,” he says. Things take a shocking turn when the shop is torn apart, so this means war. Someone even brought a gun and shot up the shop! Van screams at Ryan in the final moments of the trailer, “You came in the building with a f**king gun!” There’s going to be A LOT of drama this season. There’s some chair-throwing, fights, and brutal face-to-face confrontations. The trailer is already seriously jaw-dropping. Can you imagine what the entire is going to be like?

Black Ink Crew: Chicago season 4 will premiere May 30 at 8 p.m. on VH1. Before the season premiere, here’s a little of what you can expect: Ryan tries to rebuild the trust and morale among the crew, Van will be opening up a retail shop, and Charmaine juggles being a shop manager, radio personality, and entrepreneur. Meanwhile, Don and Ashley just welcomed baby Ashdon, and he’s committed to making things work. Lily’s living up the single life and taking care of her family, while Danielle looks ahead to the future, and Phor struggles with his role in the 9Mag rebrand. So much is going to go down. Make sure you tune in!