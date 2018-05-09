Kristen Stewart & Justin Bieber’s Ex Chantel Jeffries At Cannes Film Festival In Cleavage-Baring Gowns

Yes, we Cannes! It’s the annual Cannes Film Festival and the stars are shining bright already! See photos of the best gowns from the red carpet below!

If you thought the Met Gala was the height of fashion, think again! It’s now the Cannes Film Festival, and from May 8 to May 19, some of the biggest stars show off the most gorgeous gown on the red carpets in France! Penelope Cruz wore a gorgeous black CHANEL ball gown at the Everybody Knows premiere and opening ceremony of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8. She later changed into a blue, chiffon gown for dinner. Also at the opening ceremony, Kristen Stewart wore a black CHANEL halter dress with a sheer skirt.

Justin Bieber’s ex and rumored girlfriend of The Weekend, DJ Chantel Jeffries looked sexy in a silver dress that left little to the imagination and showed off her cleavage. Julianne Moore looked RADIANT in a red gown with a feathered cape at a premiere on May 8. Gorgeous! Kristen Stewart has also rocked a gorgeous blue CHANEL suit while in Cannes. She posted for a photo call alongside Cate Blanchett, who wore a pale pink suit. Amazing! See the best dressed at Cannes in the gallery attached! Unfortunately, we’ve already had a wardrobe malfunction, but Patricia Contreras handled it like a pro!

In past years, we have seen some of the most amazing looks from Blake Lively, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, so keep checking back to see the best dressed stars of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!