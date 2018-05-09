Are Justin Theroux & Emma Stone Dating After His Split From Jennifer Aniston? The Truth

Fans have been questioning what’s going on between Justin Theroux and Emma Stone ever since they left a Met Gala after-party together. Here’s what’s really going on.

Are Justin Theroux and Emma Stone more than friends after his split from wife Jennifer Aniston? While the pair have been stirring up romance rumors lately, don’t start shipping them yet – they’re just friends. “Emma and Justin are just good friends but she is totally open to taking it to the next level,” a source close to the La La Land star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She finds him really smart, witty and incredibly sexy. She fell in love with him while working together but the timing has always been off between them. However Emma thinks Justin is a total hunk, loves spending time with him and would make him her boyfriend in a minute.”

The two pals attended the Met Gala separately on May 7, but at end of the night, they were photographed leaving an after-party in the same car together. However, even that encounter seemed pretty platonic since Shailene Woodley was also with them. The interaction comes amidst recent speculation that the pair could be more than friends after working together on the Netflix series, Maniac.

The actors were also spotted grabbing sushi together in New York City last week, and even though there wasn’t any PDA or intimate moments seen in the photos, the outing still got people questioning their relationship status. Back in April, though, Justin made a clear attempt at proving he and Emma are nothing more than great friends. He shared a photo of them together on his Instagram story, which he captioned, “Bffffffs and yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Justin and Jennifer announced their separation in February, but the statement confirmed that they split up several months before then. The Girl On The Train star has since been linked to photographer Petra Collins, who’s friends with Selena Gomez. The “Wolves” hitmaker also maintains a close relationship with the Friends actress, but that didn’t keep her from giving Justin a warm embrace while hanging out with him and Petra in New York on May 6.