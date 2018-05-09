Amber Rose On Amanda Knox Interview: Who You Sleep With ‘Doesn’t Make You A Murderer’

Amber Rose has bonded with Amanda Knox, who was initially convicted of murdering her college roommate. And Amber has a message for those who want to slam her new pal over her sex life.

Amber Rose, 34, and Amanda Knox, 30, have formed a new friendship. And the former stripper has a message for people who want to bash her pal, who was twice convicted for (and later acquitted of) the 2007 murder of her roommate: “It doesn’t matter who you’re sleeping with. It doesn’t make you a murderer.” Amber made her comment in an interview with Newsweek ahead of her chat with Amanda as part of the former prisoner’s new Facebook series, The Scarlet Letter, which was released on May 9. During the nearly 10-minute chat the two women discussed how they were both slammed in the media for their sex lives. Amanda was dubbed “Foxy Knoxy” by the press after her sexual history was splashed across tabloids during the investigation into the murder of British student Meredith Kercher while she was studying abroad in Italy. She was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2014 but Italy’s highest court overturned her conviction in 2015. Meanwhile, as Amber’s fans know, she was slut shamed by her ex-boyfriend Kanye West and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

During the interview Amanda explained why she wanted to meet the sex positive activist, saying, “I’m really inspired by how Amber is able to hold her head high despite everything that’s putting her down. In my case, the Italian police justified arresting me for murder by portraying me as sexually promiscuous to devalue and discredit me.” Meanwhile, a defiant Amber refused to apologize for her past as a stripper, telling Amanda, “It was the best f***ing time of my life. I wish I had a pole in the middle of my living room.” Amber – who wore a shoulder length blonde wig during the interview in her LA home – bragged that she made $150,000 $200,000 in cash a year during her stripper days.

She also praised Amanda, telling her, “Your story helped a lot of women. I hope that you know that. Just the slut shaming that you had to endure, during a difficult time at the same time that must have been like extremely, extremely hard.” Amber, who holds an annual Slut Walk, even promised her new pal that she could call her anytime. Over on Facebook fans seemed to love the interview and the series. One person wrote, “This is why I’ve always had so much respect for Amber Rose! She’s bad a** and beautiful and takes all the s*** people give her with grace.”