Rihanna As Pope, Jared Leto As Jesus & More Stars Dressed As Religious Icons — Who Was Your Fave?

The looks at the 2018 Met Gala were – in a word – divine! Many stars celebrated the ‘Catholic Imagination’ theme by dressing up as religious figures – including Rihanna as the Pope, Zendaya as Joan of Arc and Nicki Minaj as Satan!

With a theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, the 2018 Met Gala was going to be full of some major stars incorporating some religious iconography into their jaw-dropping fashions. Of course, no one really could expect just how far some stars would go. The event’s co-chair, Rihanna, set the tone of the night, arriving at the May 7 event with a heavily embellished mitre and pope-themed dress. Can the Pope be sexy? Yes, Rihanna proves that the pope can be sexy AF.

While Rihanna was dressed like the head of the Catholic Church, Jared Leto and Lana del Rey were fashioned like the whole point of Christianity. The Dallas Buyers Club actor and singer attended the event while dressed as Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary, respectively. Lana’s Gucci outfit was adorned with a golden heart pierced by seven daggers, representing the Roman Catholic devotion of Our Lady of Sorrows (or seven major lamentations in the Virgin Mary’s life.)

Speaking of the Virgin Mary, Olivia Munn seemed to channel her in her golden outfit. “This look is head-to-toe chain metal. So, it’s very heavy and we were inspired by the Crusades. I love this dress,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She also said the dress has a “built-in corset, because we wanted to have this feeling of armor and have everything pulled in together. ”While Shailene Woodley and Zendaya didn’t go so “heavy metal” with their looks, they still channeled their own sense of “onward Christian Soldiers” with their Joan of Arc-inspired looks.

Of course, mixing the tarnished history of the Catholic Church with a fashion event was going to cause some problems online. After seeing Olivia’s look, many quickly pointed out that the Catholic Church has been apologizing for the Crusades for years. Similarly problematic was Taylor Hill, as the model’s cardinal inspired outfit read very much like the “Spanish Inquisition.” They both looked good, though, so perhaps it’s time to practice “forgiveness?”

Other stars were literally clad in religious icons. Sarah Jessica Parker, who is never afraid to be extra, wore a nativity scene on her head. Stella Maxwell wore a dress covered with Madonnas (not the singer, who was dressed like a nun that evening.) Ariana Grande wore a dress depicting The Last Judgment, a scene seen on the Sistine Chapel.

Of course, you can’t have a party about Catholic imagery without inviting Satan, and Nicki Minaj made sure that Lucifer got his props at the Met Gala. The “Chun-Li” rapper brought a little bit of hell to this heavenly event, dressed in a massive red gown that was embellished with a little bit of brimstone. “I’m the bad guy and I wanted to make sure the bad guy was here,” she said while chatting with E! News. Here’s hoping she didn’t get in a fight with her “Swish, Swish” collaborator, because Katy Perry decided to arrive to the Gala dressed as one of Heaven’s archangels. How divine!