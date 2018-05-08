This Is The Exact Makeup Selena Gomez Wore To Glow At The Met Gala

We want to be glowing and gorgeous like Selena all summer, and now, her makeup artist is revealing his highlighter tricks below!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked absolutely radiant at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7. Her curly hair was pulled into a chic updo by hairstylist Marissa Marino to complement her ethereal Coach gown. She was bronzed and beautiful thanks to makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who describes the exact step by step of her look below!

“To start, I cleansed Selena’s skin with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, then exfoliated the skin with Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub. I rinsed well, towel dried, and then give the skin an extra glow boost by using Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Sheet Mask for 10 minutes. After this I applied Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Toner, Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum, Ultra Facial Cream, and Lip Balm #1.”

After the skincare prep, Hung used Marc Jacobs makeup. “I applied a little bit of Coconut Primer, then Marc Beauty Shameless Foundation in ‘Y320.’ I added luminosity to the skin by blending Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter on top of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and on the cupid’s bow. I followed with a little Remedy Concealer Pen in ‘Wake-Up Call’ under the eyes, and Re(Marc)able Concealer in ‘Young’ wherever a bit of extra coverage was needed. To set, I used Finish Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder through the t-zone. I then dusted the high points of the face with O!Mega Bronzer in ‘Tantric’ and added a swirl of Air Blush in ‘Line & Last Night’ to the apples of the cheeks and temples.”

Hung explained, “For the eyes, I used Marc Beauty New Glam Glitter Eye Gel Crayon in ‘Glitz Alright’ to trace the eye shape and buffed the color out. Then I swiped a wash of the New Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in ‘Gleam Girl’ over the brown bone and on top of the highlighter I placed under the eyes. For the creases, I mixed Junky Stone Glitters with Dew Drops to create the wet glistening eyes. The lashes were thickened and defined with a coat of Velvet Noir Mascara on top, and just slightly on the bottom with Feather Noir Ultraskinny Mascara.”

“I filled in the brows with Brow Wow Pencil in ‘Medium Brown,’ and brushed them up and out with Brow Tamer Gel. For lips, we wanted to keep the lip super nude, so I used Sugar and Spice lip liner and Moody Margo sheer gel lipstick. For a glow on the body, I used Dew Drops Coconut Highlighter in ‘Fantasy’ all over. A quick spritz of Coconut Setting Mist on the way out the door, and she was good to go!”