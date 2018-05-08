NikkI Bella Breaks Down In Tears & Admits She Can’t ‘Sacrifice’ Kids For John Cena In ‘Total Bellas’ Clip

Wait – was the moment John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their marriage captured on ‘Total Bellas’? A preview of the new season shows Nikki in tears over wanting a baby, all while John says they shouldn’t ‘go through with this.’

“I will never force you not to be a mom,” John Cena, 40, tells Nikki Bella, 34, during the trailer for the upcoming season of Total Bellas. John and Nikki’s issues over having kids have been well documented on the series, and if this clip is any indication, it’s as if the cameras captured the precise moment when their relationship ended. Nikki, with tears streaming down her face, realized that her desire to be a mom was not something she was willing to give up for John. “I though I could really sacrifice that, but I just can’t,” the WWE Superstar says.

“I’m not sure we should go through with this,” John says. Wow. That’s a major punch to the gut, especially since other parts of the promo shows Nikki getting excited for her (cancelled) marriage. Not only does she replace a wedding topper with a pair of John and Nikki action figures, but Total Bellas will also show trying on wedding dresses. Knowing that she’s not going to wear that dress while walking down the aisle with John is so awkward – and heartbreaking!

Motherhood is going to definitely be on Nikki’s mind when she returns to the dating scene. The next serious boyfriend she has better want kids, because an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Nikki’s not “going to date for fun. She is going to date for marriage and children.” She’s ready to follow in her sister’s footsteps and start a family of her own. In fact, when hanging out with Brie Bella, Nikki shared a picture of her glomming onto her niece, Birdie Danielson. “Wouldn’t know how to smile without my Little Bird,” she captioned the shot.

John and Nikki announced their split on April 15, ending a six-year relationship that culminated with a public proposal at WrestleMania 33. “We continue to have a great deal and love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us Weekly. They were supposed to tie the knot on May 5 with a glamorous destination wedding in Mexico. Instead, the spent the day sharing motivational messages online.

Total Bellas kicks off Season 3 on E! on Sunday, May 20, at 9 pm ET.