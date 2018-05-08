Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Have Little ‘Trust’ For Each Other: What Did They Talk About During Met Gala Run-In?

Wish you were a fly on the wall when Nicki Minaj and Cardi B talked at the Met Gala? Allow us to help! We have the EXCLUSIVE details about what their juicy conversation was about, here!

What happens when two queens met face-to-face? That’s what fans were wondering when photos floated around showing Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who are reportedly feuding over comments both made about their song, “Motorsport”, deep in conversation at the Met Gala! While Cardi and Nicki, both dressed in incredibly intricate and regal gowns, bumped into each other, fans held their breath, convinced that their feud would come to a head right there at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Sorry, stans; they made sure to keep it professional despite the opportunity to get out some major aggression while in costume. They sure wanted to, though!

“Cardi and Nicki kept everything very light and polite at the Met Gala. But behind the smiles, neither of them have much trust for each other,” a music industry insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They did not talk about anything deep or meaningful nor did they share any secrets. While they don’t have much love for each other, one thing was clear about their conversation: there’s a lot of mutual respect.”

Good to know! They don’t have to like each other; they just have to get along! Some fans thought Nicki actually shaded Cardi during a red carpet interview earlier in the night. While talking about her “seductress” look, she said, “You know what, because I’m the bad guy. And I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here.” She gave the camera a straight Jim Halpert breaking the fourth wall glare when she said it. Cardi callout, right? Even if Nicki did subtly shade her, they’re keeping the peace in person. But the next time they meet up…who knows what will happen!