Met Gala Party: Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande & More Let Loose In Epic Photos

Now that the dust has settled on the Met Gala, it’s time for all of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities to get to partying! Check out your favorite stars as they enjoy the biggest night in fashion’s most raucous after-parties!

The 2018 Met Gala has come to a close, but the after-parties are just getting underway. After making their Met debut together as a couple, Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes shared a few photos from the night. In one of the pics, the gorgeous pair can be seen toasting champagne, and it’s clear their night is only getting started. Seriously, after showing up dressed to the nines, these stars deserve to cut loose after posing all night and looking glamorous at the same time! Following last year’s tradition, Ariana Grande, Pharrell, Selma Hayek, and Naomi Watts posed together for an incredible selfie. However, our favorite Met Gala after party moment has to be Jared Leto’s iconic in motion selfie of himself in a crowd. They don’t call this the biggest night in fashion for nothing! While you secretly wish you were invited to these select, VIP after-parties, fuel your FOMO by checking out all of Hollywood’s finest partying it up in the city that never sleeps after the Met Gala in our gallery above!

After last year’s Met Gala, Kendall Jenner, 22, managed to show more skin than anyone at the after-party she attended. While wearing a super tiny black skirt, she also donned a sequined bra and see-through yellow shirt. Joining her at the star-studded party at 1Oak in New York City fellow model and bestie Bella Hadid, 21. While having a blast with Kendall, Bella wore a see-through black, mesh dress that left very, very little to the imagination.

On top of that, Hollywood’s perfect couple John Legend, 39, and Chrissy Teigen, 32, cozied up together at the Met Gala after party at the Boom Boom Room. We certainly missed them this year! And if you haven’t really let it sink how much things have changed since 2017, it was only last year that Alex Rodriguez, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, also hit up that same Boom Boom Room after party for their first Met Gala together as a couple. While last year’s after-parties seemed like so much fun, nothing could top this year’s!