While Kim Kardashian’s gold Met Gala gown was heavenly from head-to-toe, she took the opposite approach with her afterparty look. Proving church was officially over, she wowed in crazy sexy bondage & a micro skirt.

By the time the Met Gala afterparty rolled around, we think it’s safe to say the religious theme was over! After all, Kim Kardashian, 37, slipped out of her breathtaking Versace gold dress and into something a little, well, darker. Morphing from angel to bad girl, Kim confidently rocked the most bondagey cage top along with a teeny tiny mini skirt, and of course the Kardashian classic — clear heels. The reality star’s look was over-the-top, bold, and incredibly sexy all in one. But most importantly, she OWNED it!

Kim’s top featured a thick choker-like collar that connected five straps to a bra-styled bodice. Her skirt was skintight and short, showing off every hard-earned curve. The beauty decided to keep her hair and makeup the same as the way she wore it for the main event — high straight pony with thick eyeliner and lashes for days. But are those contacts she’s wearing?

The Met Gala theme this year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which Kim nailed during the day with her gold dress featuring crosses. For night though, Kim clearly threw the theme to the wind. However, to her credit, she did wear an anklet with a tiny cross on it. All in all, we love the contrast between her two looks — Kim definitely brought her style A game to both parties!

Although Kim walked both red carpets solo, she did explain via Twitter why Kanye West, 40, did not accompany her. After her husband tweeted her look with fire emojis; Kim retweeted it, writing, “Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums.” Date or no date though, Kim’s looks truly were on fire! She even blessed us with some behind-the-scenes footage from inside the Met — including one video of her and Cardi B having an “Okkuurrrr” off with Kris Jenner!