Cardi B Takes Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian’s ‘Okuurrr’ Game To Next Level At Met Gala

Kris Jenner’s working on her ‘Okkuurr’ game & learning from the best — Cardi B! Snapping her mom & the rap queen letting loose inside the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian joined the fun too, and the video is epic!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, may have coined “okkkuuurrr” first, but Cardi B, 25, quickly made the fun sound her own — and now even Kris Jenner, 62, has taken notice! Not only that, but the momager seemingly gave Cardi her blessing as “okkuuurr” queen at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7! The two engaged in a playful “okkuuurr” off while inside NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and lucky for us, Kim Kardashian, 37, caught it on camera! Click here to see the best-dressed celebs at the Met Gala.

In the clip, which Kim posted on Snapchat, Cardi and Kris can be seen standing next to each other while taking turns saying their own versions of “okkkuuuurr” into the camera. The two even throw some hand motions in there, with Kris giving us a sassy cat claw. But before the video ends, Kim turns the camera on herself and can’t resist chirping her own “okkuuurr” rendition. Music to our ears!

To the star-studded event, Kim turned heads in a gold Versace dress — perhaps one of her best looks ever. Her custom chainmail gown also featured crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip, which perfectly aligned with the evening’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Kim paired the dress with double cross necklaces and long extensions, topping it off with Cleopatra-like makeup. Her looks was on FIRE!

Meanwhile, Cardi showed off her growing baby bump in a crystal-covered dress and crown. Her bejeweled ensemble was by Moschino and Jeremy Scott, and it was definitely a look to remember. We love how she highlighted her pregnant belly too — so gorgeous!