Beyonce Fans Drag Kim K For Recycling Singer’s 2011 Versace Gown For Met Gala After-Party

Uh-oh! Kim Kardashian channeled Donatella Versace for the Met after party on May 7, but fans are trolling her because Beyonce wore the exact same look in 2011. See the comparison here!

Kim Kardashian was dressed by Versace for the 2018 Met on Monday, and boy was she a sight for sore eyes. Not only did she rock a figure hugging gold embellished gown for the gala, but she also flaunted a vintage Versace chain mini dress for the after-party. And while it’s clear, Kim was paying homage to Versace’s creative director Donatella who wore the look in 1993, some fans are slamming her for stealing Beyoncé’s style. Interestingly, Beyonce wore the exact same dress in 2011. “No comparison needed!!! BEYONCE NO DOUBT,” one fan commented underneath The Shade Room’s comparison post.

“Beyonce obviously, tf kind of question is that?” another fan said. But, not everyone was team Bey. “Who cares. They both look amazing. This is not about who you like the most,” one user commented, and we couldn’t agree more. Both ladies put their own twist on the dress, and we are so here for it. “I love things about both looks, I like the longer length dress, but I like kims hair and makeup style better,” another user added. However, Beyonce and Kim aren’t the only celebrities to rock the sexy ensemble. As one fan pointed out, Naomi Campbell actually wore the look in 2014. So, it’s not really a competition after all!

Nevertheless, we love the dress, but we certainly missed seeing Beyonce on the carpet. As we previously told you, Beyonce missed the biggest day in fashion to take a vacation. “Jay-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt he needed to relax before her tour,” a source explained to Entertainment Tonight. I mean can you blame her?!