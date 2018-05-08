Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Prove Their Rekindled Love Is Real With Movie Date

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson proved their reconciliation is in full effect when they were spotted going to the movies together on May 8 at a cinema outside Cleveland. Check out the pic and video here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, looked very much together when they were spotted going to see a movie at a theater outside of Cleveland on May 8. The new parents of baby True were seen casually at the concession stand and leaving the theater before getting back into Tristan’s snazzy vehicle and it has us still surprised! Despite Tristan’s huge cheating scandal, it looks like Khloe’s continuing to give her baby daddy another chance and we’re not sure how we feel about it! SEE THE PIC & VIDEO OF KHLOE & TRISTAN’S MOVIE DATE HERE!

The most recent movie outing is just one of three times the couple were seen publicly in and around Cleveland in the last week so it definitely looks like they’re still involved in a relationship. Khloe and Tristan were first seen at a restaurant together and then Khloe shocked everyone when she showed up at one of Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers games to confident cheer him on. We’re not sure if things are really peachy keen between the two or if Khloe is just trying her best to keep things normal after all the negative headlines about Tristan.

Regardless of the current romantic status between these two, it’s good to see them staying close for the sake of their new daughter. Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on their relationship but we think it’s safe to say that despite the backlash from fans, they’re doing what they want to do. It will be interesting to see where things go from here. Will their romance become more serious? Will it dwindle over time? Will they be friends and only commit to True? Only time will tell!