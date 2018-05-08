Khloe Kardashian Was Shocked By Her ‘Big Booty’ In 1st Post-Baby Pics: But Has She Hit The Gym Yet?

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian was as surprised as anyone over how she looked in her 1st post-birth pics! Revealing she ‘couldn’t believe’ the size of her bum, she also shared if she has the ‘ok’ to work out again!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12, and she’s already dying to hit the gym again — especially after seeing some unflattering paparazzi pics of herself this past weekend. The photos surfaced on May 6 and show the new mom taking baby True for a walk in a stroller. Khloe has on black leggings and a tucked-in black tee and her booty is on FULL display. And while Khloe has always had a voluptuous behind, it almost looks unreal in these wild new photos. Even Khloe herself was shocked by how gigantic it now is!

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” Khloe shared on May 8 via her website and app. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.” The good news? Khloe has finally been cleared to start getting her sweat on again, so we can expect to start seeing her intense workouts on social media! #FitnessMotivation. “I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe!” KoKo added. “I’ve literally been counting down the days.”

At the same time though, the Revenge Body creator didn’t even gain as much pregnancy weight as she thought she would. “I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL,” Khloe wrote. “But I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!” Yes you do, girl!

Khoe’s outing with True came after she publicly attended baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, playoff game in Cleveland on May 5. The move seemed to be a statement of loyalty, declaring she is standing by her man despite his cheating scandal. The two also had lunch together on May 4 along with a friend — but it hasn’t gone unnoticed that in the photos, Tristan appears way more into his phone than Khloe!