‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe Admits Week 2 Was ‘Rough’: I’m So ‘Grateful’ To Be In Semi-Finals

Keo Motsepe and Jennie Finch have made it to the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals! In our EXCLUSIVE vlog with Keo, he breaks down the struggles of week 2 and even runs into Val Chmerkovskiy! Watch now!

“It was a rough week with two dances and changing of a song, but, listen, we were together, we worked hard, and we made sure we gave it everything that we give every week,” DWTS pro Keo Motsepe explains in our EXCLUSIVE video following the double elimination on the May 7 episode. Keo and partner, Olympic softball player Jennie Finch-Daigle, are still in the running to win the mirror ball trophy.

Keo really wants that trophy, too. If he wins this season with Jennie, it would be his first! While in the Dancing With the Stars studio, he looks a pictures on the wall and imagines what it would like if he got “that mirror ball with Jennie. It would be awesome.” He also teases that he has an “awesome dance” planned for week 3! “Guys, we made it to the semi-finals! What?! Boom. Boom. It’s a blessing. I’m very grateful for my partner. I’m very grateful to be here and what I do as a choreographer and dancer,” he says.

While walking around the set, he runs into Val Chmerkovskiy, a fan favorite pro who’s taking a break this season. “I’m very proud of you,” Val gushes about his pal. “You’re really doing a great job. I was watching your cha-cha, and I was thinking great choreographically decisions.”

Keo and Jennie are up against fellow pairs Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess, Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten, and Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber. Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The finale will air May 21.