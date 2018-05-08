Kendall Jenner Confesses She’s ‘Heavenly Hungover’ After Met Gala, But Finds A Cure

The best cure for a hangover? Food, of course, and Kendall Jenner knows it, especially after her late night at the Met Gala!

There’s no doubt that the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed their night out at the Met Gala last night, but fun nights usually make for hard mornings! Kendall Jenner, 22, shared a snap of herself in a gorgeous red gown, sitting on a patio, digging into pancakes! “Heavenly Hungover,” she captioned the photo, playing on the Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Her BFF Bella Hadid showed love on the cute pic, commenting “Wow this photo?????????????” Maybe it’s an inside joke. Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner was out and about with BF Travis Scott, clearly not as hungover as Kenny!

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie and Kendall appeared to have an incredible time at last night’s Met Gala. Kylie made her red carpet debut with Travis Scott, and her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to Stormi in February. Kendall attended in a more sophisticated look this year — a white jumpsuit by Off-White, and her arm candy included the CEO, Virgil Abloh. Kim Kardashian had all eyes on her in a sparkling, golden Versace gown that blew us all away! The night was not without drama, of course. Kendall was put on blast after she was caught on video pushing an assistant to the side who was backing into her shot. It was definitely a gentle nudge, but that didn’t stop fans from slamming her online. Others were too focused on comparing her look to “toilet paper,” to focus on anything else! “She really rolled herself with toilet paper and went to the MET gala. Once again kendall jenner forgot the memo.” Yikes.

Either way, it looked like Kendall and her fashionable BFFs enjoyed drinking and dancing the night away! And don’t forget, pancakes are always the best hangover cure!