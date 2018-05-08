Kanye West Raves Over Kim’s Met Gala Look After Skipping Event For 2nd Year In A Row

Kanye West didn’t go with Kim Kardashian to the 2018 Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t love her look. It didn’t take him long to tell Kim just how hot she looked on fashion’s biggest night!

Just like everyone else on the planet, Kanye West, 40, loved Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. He posted a sexy picture of Kim, 37, inside the Met Gala on his official Twitter account and captioned it with only fire emojis. Kim looked super hot in a sparkling gold Versace gown as she walked the Met Gala red carpet solo for the second year in a row. Kanye was probably off in Wyoming drooling!

Kim clearly missed her husband at fashion prom. She retweeted Kanye’s tweet about her and responded, “Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums.” Aw! She knows his work is so important to him! Kanye is not only releasing his own album, he’s dropping one with Kid Cudi, 34, too. There’s lot of work to do!

Kanye has been consumed in controversy ever since his shocking comments about President Donald Trump and slavery. The rapper received major backlash after voicing his support for Trump, and then he went on a rant on TMZ Live and said slavery was a “choice.” Considering what’s gone down in the past few weeks, it wasn’t a surprise that Kanye decided to skip the Met Gala this year. Through it all, Kim has supported her outspoken husband. “To the media trying to my demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote on Twitter.. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”