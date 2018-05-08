Hottest Looks At Met Gala — Sexiest Slits & Styles: Zendaya, J-Lo & More

From J-Lo to Ashley Graham to Cardi B, slits are sexy! These stars bared their entire leg on the carpet for the Met Gala — see the hottest looks of the night in photos below!

The 2018 exhibition theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and it was definitely more “heavenly bodies” and less “Catholic church” as stars like Gisele, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and many more showcased their toned legs on the carpet. Those stairs are just begging for a dress with a thigh-high slit, and that’s what Gabrielle Union and Hailee Steinfeld did to perfection!

J-Lo was a queen in an embellished Balmain dress with a large cross on her chest. She LOVES a leg moment on the carpet and why wouldn’t she? She has some of the best in the business, thanks to all that dancing! Hailee wore a gorgeous white Prabal Gurung gown with thigh-high slit. Ashley Graham was a golden goddess, showing off her leg, also in a Prabal creation. Cardi B walked with designer Jeremy Scott wearing Moschino and showing off a lot of cleavage, her baby bump, AND her leg! She looked regal!

Gigi Hadid showed off her stems wearing Versace, and Zoe Kravitz really went for a revealing look, going commando in a black lace Saint Laurent gown. Gisele showed off her mile long legs, and Zendaya had a moment while walking up the stairs. There were so many amazing stars showing off their sexy legs — see the hottest looks of the night in photos in the gallery attached above!