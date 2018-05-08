Em and Liz Creators Share Their Mother’s Day Advice: ‘Soak Up All That Love’

BFFs Effie Sakellis & Riki Meris-Koulouroudis took their entrepreneurial spirits and excitement toward motherhood to create a subscription box for kids and parents to enjoy together, and now they’re talking to HL about celebrating Mother’s Day as new moms!

It’s never too early to introduce creativity and imagination into a child’s life, and Effie Sakellis and Riki Meris-Koulouroudis know just how to do that. The BFFs and founders of the Em and Liz subscription box spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively, ahead of Mother’s Day, to suggest some fun ways for new mom’s to enjoy the holiday with their kids, while promoting creativity and fun! “Mother’s Day is oh so special and the unconditional love you and your child have for each other should be celebrated everyday but especially on Mother’s Day!” Riki told HL. “Our advice is to soak up all that love, enjoy it and try to jot down a favorite memory from the day so they can remember your first Mothers day year after year,” Effie added. So, so sweet!

The women also shared that an influencer who used one of their Em and Liz boxes with their daughter had an unforgettable experience, and it’s great inspiration for Mother’s Day fun! “She said that the box was such a fantastic experience for her to do with her daughter. She was four or five and it was the first time she ever received nail polish. It was her own bottle from the Em and Liz box, she was super excited about it,” Effie explained. “They ultimately did a mommy and me manicure together, and she said that experience was so overwhelming and fantastic. It’s very much a gift for the mother as well, to see your daughter experiencing these really magical moments of being a girl.”

The Effie and Riki were inspired to launch their own business by their daughters, Emanuella and Elizabeth, and their passion for shopping! “We recognized that that process of looking for fun and creative, unique items for our daughters could be really time-consuming and it was somewhat difficult to find brands that you love. So, we decided to create a subscription service that would, like our tagline says, deliver the magic of girlhood to a little girl month after month,” Effie said. Effie reflected on her first Mother’s Day, telling us, “My first Mother’s Day was so special and memorable because it was planned by my husband and spent with both of our mothers who were also celebrating their first year as grandmothers. We went to the Central Park Zoo and out for brunch.” On the other hand, Riki is preparing to celebrate her first Mother’s Day this Sunday, and we imagine she’s just about as excited as Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are for their first Mother’s Days! “I am throwing a party for all the important moms in my life!” she revealed.