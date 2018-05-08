10 Stars Busting Out Their Best Short Dresses Now That It’s Almost Summer

We’ve waited a long time for warm weather, and now that it’s finally here, there’s no need to hide your legs again — celebs sure aren’t!

Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and more celebs have us feeling summer ready with their adorable short dresses that are perfect for the warmer weather! Gigi, of course, kicked off the summer vibes with her golden short dress to celebrate her 23rd birthday on April 23 — her golden year, get it? The dress showed off her long, model legs and the strappy top was all we needed to get in the summer mood. Let’s also not forget Selena, who wore an adorable, feminine sundress to the photocall of her upcoming film Transylvania 3. The girly, short-sleeve dress was the ideal summer minidress and will definitely be an inspiration for so many ladies this summer! Click here for pics of stars rocking short summer dresses!

Bella Hadid isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her toned legs, and shared a cute Insta of herself in a short polka dot blue dress. She definitely owns this trend! Another Bella who is no stranger to wearing short dresses, Bella Thorne, snapped a picture of herself in a super cute white mini dress. In it, she rocked a pair of white Hidden Fashion boots with bright red laces to add a pop of color. Speaking of pop of color, Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods stunned in an orange minidress while attending Coachella. She showed off her amazing, toned figure, which we know she’s been working hard on, from her snaps! Go girl!

Fashionista Jennifer Lopez ignored the old “You can’t wear white until after Memorial Day” rule, because she can, and wore a skintight, white minidress to a press day for her show World of Dance. The bright white look was so gorgeous, and showed her tan legs, it could get anyone excited for summer! Along with J.Lo, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato and Cara Delevingne got colorful with their summer dresses! We love them all!