Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Involved In Brutal Car Crash: Are They OK?

Calvin Harris and his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf were involved in a nasty car crash on May 6, which allegedly left 2 people injured. Are the DJ and his model GF OK? Get the frightening details and see the photos of their smashed vehicle.

Calvin Harris, 34, and his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, 24, were involved in a brutal car accident on May 6 in Beverly Hills. Wolf was behind the wheel of a Range Rover traveling on a residential street when it crashed into a Honda with two females inside, as reported by TMZ. The Honda driver went to turn left into a driveway, when Wolf did not slow down and plowed into the left side of the car, eyewitnesses tell the site. The Honda then reportedly spun out, which caused the airbags to go off, as seen in the below photo from the crash. The Range Rover and Honda were reportedly left facing each other after the crash.

Police were called to the scene and both parties exchanged insurance, as reported by the site. The two females in the Honda allegedly complained that Harris nor Wold asked if they were OK after the accident. Both vehicles were later towed away, and now the two female passengers are allegedly experiencing pain. They reportedly plan to file a police report. It’s unclear if the DJ and model were injured in the crash. However, they were reportedly invited into a nearby neighbor’s home as they waited for their ride, an SUV that eventually picked them up.

Harris and Wolf have yet to address the accident. The DJ has since been active on social media to promote his music. Harris was also involved in a horrific car crash back in 2016, which sent him to the hospital, luckily for minor injuries only.



Calvin Harris and girlfriend, Aarika Wolf involved in a car accident on May 6 in Beverly Hills.

See the smashed vehicles here.

This story is still developing…