Blake Lively Dressed Like Blair Waldorf For The Met Gala After-Party & That’s No Gossip, Girl

After SLAYING the Met Gala red carpet, Blake Lively changed up her look for the after-party…and she looked like the sexiest school girl ever! We’re getting MAJOR Blair Waldorf vibes from this ensemble. Check it out here!

Blake Lively totally channeled her Gossip Girl nemesis, Blair Waldorf, when she dressed up for the 2018 Met Gala after-party! The actress gave off sexy school-girl vibes in her look, which featured a plaid, fringed, beaded skirt with matching, thigh high boots. She completed the look with a white button down shirt (tucked in, of course), and an oversized plaid jacket, which she draped over her shoulders for the night out. Blake also shook her hair down and styled it in tight ringlets, paired with pink eye shadow and a matching lip. FLAWLESS!

It was the general consensus online that Blake was one of the best dressed of the night at this year’s Met Gala. She was one of the last stars to arrive on the red carpet…with good reason. The 30-year-old looked absolutely stunning in her red dress, which was adorned with jewels throughout the bodice and long, long train. Blake revealed that the dress took 600 hours to make, which is no surprise considering how intricate it was. We seriously cannot get enough!

To complete her red carpet look, Blake wore her hair pulled back in an updo, and rocked a spiky crown on top of her head. It was quite a contrast to her after-party look, which was much more edgy and casual. Get you a girl who can do both, right?!

Unfortunately, Blake had to attend this year’s Met solo, as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is currently on a press tour for his movie Deadpool 2. Clearly, she has no issues walking the red carpet solo when she needs to!