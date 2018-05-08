Amber Portwood Gives Birth: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes Baby #2 — A Precious Boy

Amber Portwood’s a new mom! The reality star has officially given birth to a baby boy & we can only imagine how thrilled she & BF Andrew Glennon are — congrats!

SO exciting! Amber Portwood, 27, and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon‘s newborn has arrived! Amber gave birth on May 8, according to Us Weekly, and we could not be happier for the Teen Mom OG star. While this is Andrew’s first child, Amber is also the proud mom of 9-year-old daughter Leah Leann Shirley, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley. This time however, Amber had a baby BOY, whom she named James — and a boy is just what the fam was hoping for! Click to see adorable pics of some of Hollywood’s cutest celeb kids.

Baby James was born at 1:39 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Amber and Andrew knew the little boy was coming early coming too, as the reality star tweeted “he’s coming” on May 7. Amber originally wasn’t due to give birth until May 13. What an exciting time for the entire family!

Amber confirmed her second pregnancy in November, and later revealed it was NOT a surprise. In fact, the reality star even admitted that she purposefully had stopped taking her birth control. “We weren’t surprised, no,” she told MTV producers in January. When asked, “Were you not using birth control?” she shook her head no. When asked about his impending fatherhood, a seemingly excited Andrew replied, “On the inside I’m slightly terrified. At the same time, I have to accept it because I know that it feels so right.”

Amber and Andrew found out they were having a boy in February and, turns out, a brother is exactly what Leah had been hoping for! “She said she wanted a little baby brother,” Amber recalled in an episode of Teen Mom. And Leah’s stepmom, Gary’s wife Kristina, said the exact thing. “She’s always said… like that was on her Christmas list, she wanted a baby brother,” Kristina said. Congrats again to Amber, Andrew, and Leah!